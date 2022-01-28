FY2021 Earnings Estimate for NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Issued By SVB Leerink

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for NeuroPace in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.67. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of NPCE opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth about $25,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of NeuroPace by 28.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 114,438 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth about $12,084,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

