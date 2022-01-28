Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.10

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 12451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,037,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $345,594,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $82,217,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,657,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,993,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,884 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

