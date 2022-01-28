Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FJTNY remained flat at $$5.09 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. Fuji Media has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.

