Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FJTNY remained flat at $$5.09 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. Fuji Media has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.54.
About Fuji Media
