FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) were down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 48,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 115,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm has a market cap of $35.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.