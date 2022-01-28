Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) vs. Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Head to Head Review

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Orbsat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $7.16 billion 0.89 -$402.00 million N/A N/A Orbsat $5.69 million 3.70 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Orbsat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontier Communications Parent.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent N/A N/A N/A Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Frontier Communications Parent and Orbsat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 1 0 4 1 2.83 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.17%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Orbsat.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Orbsat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

