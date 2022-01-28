Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,000 to GBX 700. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Fresnillo traded as low as GBX 685.60 ($9.25) and last traded at GBX 694.89 ($9.38), with a volume of 741313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 805 ($10.86).

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRES. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.47) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 880 ($11.87) to GBX 860 ($11.60) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fresnillo to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,025 ($13.83) to GBX 575 ($7.76) in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,014.38 ($13.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 863.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 845.83. The company has a market cap of £4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

