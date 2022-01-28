Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.65.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496,718 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $296,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069,500 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $238,160,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

