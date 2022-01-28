Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given a $49.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.65.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,791,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

