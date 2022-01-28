Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, a growth of 249.7% from the December 31st total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRLN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 205,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,067. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $18.27.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.15. Analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

