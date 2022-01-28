FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut FOX from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. FOX has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 610,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 27.8% during the second quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 807.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

