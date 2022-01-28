Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will post sales of $4.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.28 billion. FOX reported sales of $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in FOX by 14.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 347.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $40.10. 313,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,063. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. FOX has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

