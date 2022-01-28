Fourthstone LLC Purchases 162,628 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 198.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,485 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,628 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services accounts for 2.3% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 186,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

ORRF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.53. 15,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

In other news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.