Fourthstone LLC Purchases 111,499 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,499 shares during the quarter. Primis Financial comprises approximately 1.2% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 69,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRST stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,187. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,461 shares of company stock valued at $180,332 over the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

