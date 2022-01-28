Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.15. Fortinet posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.73.

Shares of FTNT traded up $12.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $144.21 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.03 and a 200 day moving average of $311.72. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,007 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Fortinet by 127.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

