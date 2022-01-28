Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,063 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,063 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Citigroup began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.64.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $9.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $494.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of $528.21 and a 200 day moving average of $480.22. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

