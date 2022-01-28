Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 547 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.64. 20,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

