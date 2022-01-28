Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 1,535 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after buying an additional 1,269,248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,892,000 after buying an additional 802,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,931,000 after buying an additional 682,414 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,401.8% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after buying an additional 674,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,035 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.04 and a 200-day moving average of $139.43.

