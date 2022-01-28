Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 79.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 16.7% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.76.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $31.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,611.60. The stock had a trading volume of 28,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,801.56 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,837.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,805.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

