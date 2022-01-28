Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.3% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after buying an additional 52,949 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 86,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.21. The stock had a trading volume of 369,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,863,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15. The company has a market capitalization of $202.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,760 shares of company stock valued at $64,676,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

