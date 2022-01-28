Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 1,162 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 22,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 62,461 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 734,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,807,967. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

