Fort L.P. Sells 523 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 74.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $220,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications stock opened at $561.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $630.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $703.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $549.59 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $766.04.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

