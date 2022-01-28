Fort L.P. Sells 10,197 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,197 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,996 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,244,000 after buying an additional 687,374 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 32.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,423,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,282,000 after buying an additional 348,917 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 72.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 282,130 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

