Fort L.P. Acquires 2,351 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fort L.P. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,879,000 after buying an additional 403,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after buying an additional 217,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 127.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after buying an additional 210,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,084,000 after buying an additional 193,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 133.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after buying an additional 145,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

EME stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.36 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

