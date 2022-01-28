FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 542.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $108.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.74.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.