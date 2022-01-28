Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $908.79 Million

Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will report $908.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $891.95 million to $938.00 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $723.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.15.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,096,000 after purchasing an additional 132,949 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its position in Floor & Decor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,474,000 after purchasing an additional 161,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after purchasing an additional 317,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after purchasing an additional 466,635 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FND traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.71. 1,006,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.