Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Announces Earnings Results

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $20,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

