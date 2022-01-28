Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Holdings Raised by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $35,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fiverr International by 140.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Fiverr International by 172.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 531.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

FVRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.60.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $68.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.67. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.26 and a 52-week high of $336.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

