FirstService Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstService in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.96. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstService has a 52 week low of $134.18 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.08 and its 200 day moving average is $187.04. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FirstService by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,596,000 after purchasing an additional 171,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in FirstService by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.