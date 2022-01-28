First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNSC. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,967,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $743,000.

Get First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RNSC opened at $27.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.