First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 101,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 98,232 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNY traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 148,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,857. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.42. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $79.92.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.