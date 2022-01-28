First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, an increase of 10,922.2% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.33. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $79.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

