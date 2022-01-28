First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 1,596.2% from the December 31st total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.76 and a 12-month high of $60.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

