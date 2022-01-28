First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the December 31st total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,530,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000.

Shares of FBZ stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.