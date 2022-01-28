First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.19 and a 200 day moving average of $124.55. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

