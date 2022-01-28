First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 67,994 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67,994 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $146.37 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.15. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.61.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

