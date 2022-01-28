First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.38. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.