First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of BWX Technologies worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.