First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,877 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,400,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,713,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 828,100 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

