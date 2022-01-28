First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.50. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 18.58%. On average, analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina purchased 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,527.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $219,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

