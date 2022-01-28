First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend by 136.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Mid Bancshares has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $732.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.92.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%. On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 96.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

