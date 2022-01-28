First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Compass Point currently has $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FHB. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America lowered First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,558,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,586,000 after buying an additional 34,318 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,289.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

