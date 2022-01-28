First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Posts Earnings Results

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $10.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $759.55. 373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,994. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $840.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $837.41. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $589.97 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Citizens BancShares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 271.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.