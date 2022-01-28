First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Posts Earnings Results

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.59 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $10.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $759.55. 373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,994. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $840.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $837.41. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $589.97 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.
