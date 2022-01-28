First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for First Busey in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

BUSE stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 21.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 29,045 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in First Busey in the second quarter worth about $1,007,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 10.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

