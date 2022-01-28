First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of FBP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,099,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,935. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First BanCorp. stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 131.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,732 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.