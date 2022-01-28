FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Short Interest Down 86.6% in January

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:FTEV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 1,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,126. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEV. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. 43.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

