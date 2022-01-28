Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.
FTN stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.08. 106,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.55. Financial 15 Split has a 52-week low of C$9.19 and a 52-week high of C$12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$271.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65.
About Financial 15 Split
