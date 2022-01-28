Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Update

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWAC. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $7,692,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $498,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $4,975,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $1,990,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $520,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWAC remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Thursday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

