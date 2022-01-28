Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at CIBC

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSZ. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.69.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of FSZ opened at C$9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$987.34 million and a PE ratio of 28.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.61.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$171.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.