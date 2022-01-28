Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives $270.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FEEXF. Peel Hunt lowered Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.