Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Cut to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $270.00 target price on the stock.

FEEXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Ferrexpo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrexpo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $270.00.

OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $3.47 on Monday. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

